The National Judicial Council (NJC) has commenced its emergency meeting in Abuja, over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NJC, based on the Nigerian Constitution, is responsible for the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline of Judicial Officers.

Concise understands that the meeting is convened as part of the moves to discuss Onnoghen’s suspension, which has become a subject of controversy and to resolve the legal logjam arising from the suspension.

The suspended CJN is facing charges of false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

As at the time of filing this report, the embattled Justice Onnoghen nor the acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, is expected to preside over the meeting.

In the absence of both Onnoghen and Muhammad, the council is expected to elect a chairman pro tempore to preside over the meeting.

Concise News understands that Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who is currently the third most senior justice at the supreme court, is not a member of NJC but was invited by the secretary, Ahmad Gambo Saleh.

Rhodes-Vivour was immediately ushered out politely when he entered the conference room.

The suspension of Justice Onnoghen has triggered criticisms from various quarters, including the international community.

Concerns have been raised about the implication of the President’s action, especially coming close to the general elections.