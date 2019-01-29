Onnoghen: Saraki Explains Why Senate Cancelled Tuesday Sitting

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the Senate suspended its planned sitting on Tuesday because the case of Justice Walter Onnoghen which was to be discussed has become subjudiced.

Saraki said that there was no need for the Senate to reconvene after it filed a case at the Supreme Court asking the court to interpret whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Nkannu Onnoghen.

Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser to the Senate President, in a statement Monday night said a case has been filed at the Supreme Court over the matter.

“Earlier today, the Senate filed a case in the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, seeking its interpretation on whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Nkannu Onnoghen or whether the action of the President does amount to usurpation of the powers of the Senate as provided for in Section 292 of the constitution.

“Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become subjudiced.

“Therefore, in line with the standing rules of the Senate not to debate issues that are already pending before the court, the reconvening of the Senate tomorrow has been put off. The previous adjournment of the Senate till February 19, 2019 stays.”