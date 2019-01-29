Onnoghen Drags FG To Court Over Suspension

The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has sued the Federal Government at the Court of Appeal, challenging his suspension.

The appeal was filed on Monday by his lawyers: Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Kanu Agabi (SAN) and James Onoja.

Onnoghen, who was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari following an ex parte order issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal last week, questioned the powers of the CCT to do so.

The suspended CJN based his appeal on four grounds, adding that he was not given a fair hearing by the CCT before the order to swear-in Justice Tanko Muhammad was given.

The appeal read in part, “The chairman and a member of the Code of Conduct Tribunal erred in law and violated the right of the appellant (Onnoghen) to a fair hearing when they made the order ex parte that he (Onnoghen) shall step aside as CJN and Chairman of the National Judicial Council over allegations of contravening provisions of the Code of Conduct and Tribunal Act Cap C15 Laws of the Federation 2004 pending the determination of the motion on notice dated January 10, 2019.”

He urged the court to rule that the order was null and void.