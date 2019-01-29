The All Progressives Congress (APC) senators have distanced themselves from the decision to approach the Supreme Court over the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Concise News had reported that the Senate filed a case at the supreme court, seeking interpretation on whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of Onnoghen.

In the suit marked SC.76/2019, the Senate asked the apex court to declare the suspension of Onnoghen without a support of two-thirds majority of the Senate as a violation of section 292(1)(a)(i) of the constitution.

The suit as well asked the apex court to issue an order restraining the two defendants in the suit – President Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, from continuing or repeating the violation of the constitution and disregarding the power of the Senate in respect to the suspension of the CJN.

While reacting on behalf of APC senators, Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan said the lawmakers never made a resolution to take the matter to court.

Lawan said: “It has come to the notice of the Senate APC caucus that the Senate has approached the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen by the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“For the records, the Senate never met to take such resolution and at no time mandated anyone to approach the Supreme Court on this matter on its behalf.

“Consequently, the Senate APC caucus dissociates itself from the said request for the legal interpretation of the suspension.”