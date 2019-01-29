The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Tuesday gave the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and the acing CJN, Tanko Muhammad, seven days to respond to petitions written against them.

The body of Nigerian judges gave the ultimatum during an emergency meeting which took place in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, four days after the suspension of Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian leader had on Friday suspended Onnoghen based on allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

The federal government is prosecuting Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which recommended the suspension of the senior judicial officer.

Justice Muhammad was sworn in on Friday as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

But the President’s action has since become a subject of controversy, with the Nigerian Senate on Monday asking the Supreme Court to reverse the suspension of Onnoghen, and the Presidency sending a petition to the NJC over corruption allegations against the suspended CJN.

In a similar vein, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) made a shocking revelation about the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad, in a petition also submitted to NJC.

The Council, based on the Nigerian Constitution, is responsible for the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline of Judicial Officers.

