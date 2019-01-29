The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Tuesday gave the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and the acing CJN, Tanko Muhammad, seven days to respond to petitions written against them.

The body of Nigerian judges gave the ultimatum during an emergency meeting which took place in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, four days after the suspension of Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian leader had on Friday suspended Onnoghen based on allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

The federal government is prosecuting Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which recommended the suspension of the senior judicial officer.

Justice Muhammad was sworn in on Friday as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

