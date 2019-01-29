The Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Prof. Ladi Hamalai stated today at the final round of 2019 NILDS quiz competition in Abuja that they are set to add Democratic studies to the secondary school curriculum.

Ladi said the National Assembly and their Institute are desirous to ensure that secondary students are abreast and knowledgeable on matters that concern legislature and democratic governance in Nigeria in a more systematic way.

However, she affirmed that consultations have been made with the Nigeria Education Research and Development Council to develop a curriculum on legislative and democratic studies for inclusion into Civic Education.

“We have so far had meetings with the NERDC, we are at the final level of concluding some of the reports that will now go through the lengthy process of being integrated into the school curriculum within the FCT and beyond,” she said.

Correspondently, the NILDS competition featured a total of 94 government and private schools in FCT out of which eight qualified for the final round and 16 others were awarded second and third in each of the 8 zones.

Ultimately, the winning schools for this year NILDS Quiz Competition were presented trophies and school bags by the former Speaker of the House of Representative, Ghali Umar Na’Abba at the National Assembly Complex, Louisville Girls Secondary School.

Gwagwalada school came first while Karshi and Jesus Christ Best Schools International came second and third respectively. Ladi thanked all the stakeholders in the education sector who have contributed to institutionalising of the quiz competition.

The Speaker of the House of Representative and Alternate Chairman of NILDS Governing Board, Yakubu Dogara represented by Hon. Mohammed Mongonu, a member of the governing board commended the Institute for inculcating democratic principles in students.

He stressed that NILDS has as its mandate the training of legislators as well as legislative staff, adding that with the extension of the training to schools, the institute had done a commendable job