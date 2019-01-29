Ambode
Gov Ambode

Nigerians on micro-blogging site, Twitter, have reacted to the moves by Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Akinwumi Ambode over delay in presentation of 2019 appropriation bill.

Ambode was on Monday, January 28, summoned by the state House of Assembly to appear before it within one week over the 2019 budget, which has not been presented up till date.

The delay has caused disagreement between the two arms of government, with the House threatening to commence impeachment process against the Governor.

At plenary on Monday, speaker Mudashiru Obasa told the lawmakers it was important to give the governor a fair hearing over the issue of the 2019 Budget.

The moves have, however, generated mixed reactions on Twitter.

