Nigerians on micro-blogging site, Twitter, have reacted to the moves by Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Akinwumi Ambode over delay in presentation of 2019 appropriation bill.

Ambode was on Monday, January 28, summoned by the state House of Assembly to appear before it within one week over the 2019 budget, which has not been presented up till date.

The delay has caused disagreement between the two arms of government, with the House threatening to commence impeachment process against the Governor.

At plenary on Monday, speaker Mudashiru Obasa told the lawmakers it was important to give the governor a fair hearing over the issue of the 2019 Budget.

The moves have, however, generated mixed reactions on Twitter.

Read what Nigerians are saying below:

If Sanwo-Olu ever gets into Alausa (God forbid), he’d be totally petrified by the humiliation and shame that Ambode has received that he (Sanwo-Olu) would dare not do anything without Tinubu signing off. Essentially, Sanwo-Olu would be a slave of Tinubu. 100% slave. — afrispheric (@afrispheric) January 28, 2019

That’s what happens when a man doesn’t stand for something. They humiliated him yet he was still grovelling to Tinubu. He even told us that Sanwo-Olu was a fraudster & drug user. Yet he turned round to support the man. Anything Ambode sees, he has to take it like that….. https://t.co/0yQkFRgnlt — Gege (@nigeriasbest) January 28, 2019

The main reason for the impeachment move against Ambode is to set example and make good scapegoat. This is why we must not vote in Sanwo-Olu because the man will be a slave of Tinubu 100% — Oke Umurhohwo (@Stalyf) January 28, 2019

Ambode can still expose Tinubu on his way out. He surely would have all the tools unless he’s not a smart man. — Ifeabunike Chukwudi (@Ifeabunike) January 28, 2019

Ambode does not have a mind of his own, one small meeting with Tinubu he will sign his Impeachment letter him self. The guy is just a sheep🐑 — Nigerian (@tigress_jnr) January 28, 2019

If Ambode defect to PDP after he lost the party ticket, he would have hit up the polity, by activating the docile Lagos PDP to action, which would have sent another signal to Tinubu to be cautious of every move. — Omo Iya Ashabi (@Sodiksan) January 29, 2019

For those who do not know why AMBODE will be impeached.

Listen, Ambode didn’t present the budget of 2019 before the State Legislative, the budget was not passed yet and AMBODE has already spent money not yet approved from the budget.

Does this have to do with Jagbaban or Tinubu? pic.twitter.com/rDTlEz9E7I — Youngichu 💯IFB (@youngichu) January 29, 2019

Oh, I admit, I missed that part then. Of course if Ambode was Saraki but sadly he isn’t. Since 1999, the only person who has comes close to giving Tinubu trouble in Lagos was Funsho Williams and we all know what they did to him. — Face in the News (@OlamideHimself) January 28, 2019

Well its good to know that the APC are bad and dangerous people. I regretted voting for them. May God never allow us see them again. May the spirit of Ogun strike Tinubu and All the Yoruba’s supporting the APC. — Faith (@Faith30680092) January 28, 2019

Ambode is being punished by his party to the extreme. His impeachment will ensure he does not get a pension. This is the extent to which Bourdillon is willing to go to punish him Not for any crime but for going against bourdillon Think twice before bowing to any godfather — Dolapo Oni (@Dolarpo) January 28, 2019

If Ambode successfully gets impeached then he has to be the dumbest politician God has ever created. You are a fucking incumbent Governor. How the hell isn’t anybody loyal to You? — Hyelasakda (@Oghene_Kevwe) January 28, 2019

I’m not an Ambode fan but this can make me cry. All they’ve done since last year is taunt, bully and humiliate this man. It really doesn’t pay to be weak in politics. https://t.co/6q8woHJHxo — Bishop Faisal (@JajaPhD) January 28, 2019

Ambode served impeachment notice? Akin needs to behave like Omo Akin now. Call another world press conference and tell us the full gist of Gbagada Hospital, Alpha Bet and all the dirty shits. Scatter the table jare… 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 — Asiwaju Oladimeji (@AsiwajuOladimej) January 28, 2019

If I were Ambode, after the humiliation, I would boycott all APC activities especially those in respect to the upcoming election. In fact I would not welcome the President anytime he’s coming for his campaign in Lagos. But Baba is doing 4+4, smiling pic.twitter.com/e7l2357tBC — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 28, 2019

Developing: Recall I mentioned to you then that Ambode is not off the hook yet? Sources from Lagos State House Of Assembly reveal that his impeachment is currently being discussed. 🤔 — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 28, 2019

If I were Ambode, I would leave APC and contest under another party. I would choose a close rival political party like PDP to contest, even if I loose I would build a political dynasty to challenge the status quo… But Baba is naive, timid and docile. Impeachment Ongoing. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 28, 2019

Before handling a sensitive position like governor, one should have read books like Mafia Manager, The Prince and 48 Laws of Power as a young person in their 20s and 30s. I doubt Ambode ever set his eyes on such books. “A Prince” will never make the kind of mistakes he made. — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) January 28, 2019

Ambode’s crime here is not releasing money… If you noticed the Sanwo Olu vibe faded in the past 2 weeks… Man wants a part of the largesse but Babasope is not having it… The Deputy Governor who is loyal would be made Governor and she would midwife the process. — Niger Delta (@Franeb) January 28, 2019