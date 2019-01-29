Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Tuesday, Jan. 29th.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has been summoned by the state House of Assembly to appear before it within one week over the 2019 budget, which has not been presented up till date. The delay has caused disagreement between the two arms of government, with the House threatening to commence impeachment process against the Governor.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has made a shocking revelation against the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammed, in a petition submitted to the National Judicial Council (NJC). Concise News reported that President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen as the nation’s judicial officer and appointed Justice Muhammed as the acting CJN.

A Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, has written a petition against the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammed, to the National Judicial Council (NJC). In the petition obtained by Concise News, the former NBA chairman submitted the petition to the NJC because Justice Muhammed allowed himself to constitutional infraction by the executive by submitting himself to be sworn-in as acting CJN.

The Senate in a suit filed on Monday before the Supreme Court is praying for among others, an order reinstating Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. The Senate action came following the cancellation of its scheduled plenary earlier billed for Tuesday (today).

A referendum will be conducted on February 16, 2019, to ascertain number of Nigerians who want a separate Biafra republic through a peaceful and democratic process, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared. IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Monday, said the referendum would run simultaneously with the 2019 presidential election.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is planning to stage a protest at the United States of America embassy in Abuja on Monday (today) over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. Concise News gathered from sources close to the top hierarchy of the party that the protest is aimed at drawing the attention of the “world to how President Muhammadu Buhari and his party are running the country.”

Members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria on Monday took to the street to protest the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen. Concise News reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended Justice Onnoghen and appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as the acting CJN.

The Nigerian Senate on Monday approached the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari. Concise News understands that the Senate wants the apex court to determine whether President Buhari’s action was within his powers.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the Senate suspended its planned sitting on Tuesday because the case of Justice Walter Onnoghen which was to be discussed has become subjudiced. Saraki said that there was no need for the Senate to reconvene after it filed a case at the Supreme Court asking the court to interpret whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Nkannu Onnoghen.

The draw for the fifth round of the 2018/19 English FA Cup has been conducted, with a mouthwatering tie to come at Stamford Bridge as holders Chelsea were drawn to face Manchester United. Read on for more.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.

See you again tomorrow.