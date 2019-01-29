The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has called on the Federal Government to scrap the N-Power teaching programme.

This was the opinion of the NUT President Nasir Idris on Tuesday at the 2019 solemn assembly of the union.

According to Idris, the teaching programme of the scheme has not produced the desired results.

“There is an urgent need to recruit more teachers into our schools on a permanent basis as against the N-Power teaching program, which does not render the desired benefits and should be discontinued,” he noted.

“We want something that is permanent for our profession. This N-Power is just a temporary measure and so we need the federal and state governments to recruit more teachers to man our secondary and primary schools.

“We need governments to recruit qualified teachers to man our schools rather than this N-Power program.

“If you look at the N-Power programme, people that do not have the necessary qualification of teaching have been sent to schools to teach. What are they going to teach?

“We have qualified teachers that are waiting to be employed. That is why we said the government should stop that one let them recruit qualified teachers to manage our schools.”