Minimum Wage: Nigerian Workers Boo Labour Minister Ngige | Nigeria News

Nigerian workers on Monday booed the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on the Minimum Wage Bill.

Concise News understands that the Federal Government presented N27,000 in the New Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly, against the resolution of the tripartite committee.

During the public hearing, the organised labour and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association insisted on N30,000 while the FG and Nigerian Governors’ Forum settled for N27,000.

The workers, during the presentation, booed Ngige with the minister saying the national minimum wage “is a national matter and fundamental to the dignity of workers.”

The event took another turn when Ngige hailed the workers, saying, “Great Nigerian workers!” Responding, the workers chorused, “No!”

According to the minister, “The Federal Government had earlier offered N24, 000 while state governments offered N22,000.

“However, after consultations, the Council of State approved a minimum wage for all workers at N27, 000, not N30,000.

“As it stands, even though the government is paying 18,000 as minimum wage, states like Edo, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Rivers are paying above the threshold.

“Let me also put it on record that we didn’t approve a dual minimum wage. I want this committee to note that what we have done is in consonance with Section 34 of Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“However, I want to bring to the fore the angle of the tripartite national committee on minimum wage’s recommendation; it is not cast in stone. So, for people to call it an agreement is a misnomer.”

Nigerians workers have been clamouring for an increase in the country’s minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.

However, the National Council of State in its last meeting agreed on a N27,000 minimum wage for workers in the country.