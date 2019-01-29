Micheal Jackson's Family Denies Abuse Allegations, Calls It 'Public Lynching'

The family of late American singer/songwriter, Micheal Jackson has reacted to the yet to be released documentary, ‘Leaving Neverland’ about alleged child sex abuse by the late singer.

The family in a statement kicked against the allegations by describing the documentary as a “public lynching” and said he was “100 per cent innocent” of such accusations.

The documentary, which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival last week, has revived conversation about whether Jackson was a predatory paedophile.

The documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ in which two men in their 30s, said they were befriended by the Thriller singer and sexually abused by him starting from when they were seven and 10 years old.

It received a standing ovation at Sundance on Friday, Variety and other entertainment media reported. It will be shown on cable channel HBO and Britain’s Channel 4 television network this spring.

Jackson, who died in 2009, was acquitted at a 2005 criminal trial in California on charges of molesting a different, 13-year-old boy, at his Neverland ranch.

Jackson’s family members in the statement released said the family was “furious that the media, who without a shred of proof or single piece of physical evidence, chose to believe the word of two admitted liars over the word of hundreds of families and friends around the world who spent time with Michael, many at Neverland, and experienced his legendary kindness and global generosity.”

“We can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on,” the statement added.