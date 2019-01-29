Livescore: Newcaslte Stun Man City With Impressive Win

Newcastle United recorded an impressive victory over Manchester City after coming from a goal down to win 2-1 at St James’ Park and hand Liverpool further initiative in the Premier League title race.

Defending champions City looked on course to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to one point after Sergio Aguero scored just 24 seconds into the match.

However, a slack display from the champions was punished as Salomon Rondon equalised in the 66th minute and then Matt Ritchie converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

City hardly threatened a response and Liverpool could now move seven points clear if they beat Leicester on Wednesday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are five points clear of the relegation zone and could soon be boosted further by the signing of Miguel Almiron for a club-record fee.

The celebratory atmosphere at the final whistle at St James’ Park was in stark contrast to the subdued start after City scored the quickest Premier League goal of the season.