Livescore: Burnley Halt Man United Winning Run Under Solskjaer

Manchester United salvaged a 2-2 draw with Burnley after fighting back from 2 goals down, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s perfect record ended at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Victor Lindelof slammed home a 92rd-minute equaliser from close range despite some Tom Heaton heroics, after Paul Pogba had halved the deficit with a penalty (87) to give United a chance of an unlikely draw.

Burnley had taken the lead through Ashley Barnes six minutes after the break as the visitors capitalised on an Andreas Pereira mistake outside his own box, and doubled their advantage with nine minutes remaining as Chris Wood headed home Ashley Westwood’s cross, and that looked to be that until United’s late flurry.

The result means sixth-place United missed out on a chance to move into the top four, while Burnley are 15th, four points off the relegation zone.

United struggled to break down a disciplined and industrious Burnley side in the first half, as Sean Dyche’s men reduced the hosts to just one clear-cut chance.