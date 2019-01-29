Organisers of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018 have designated alternative routes for road users in areas that will be affected by the event.

Concise News gathered that the event which will take place this Saturday, February 2, 2019, and will last for roughly 12 hours, will lead to heavy traffic congestion in the megacity.

Lagos City Marathon Winner, Prize

The race is divided into two categories – the 10km race and the 15km race. The latter is for professional athletes registered and those also registered with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Similarly, the 10km is for amateur runners with Kenyans and Eastern African being the major winners of the Lagos City Marathon.

The 2018 Lagos City Marathon was won by a Kenyan-born French athlete Abraham Kiprotich.

For winning the Lagos City Marathon, Kiprotich went home with the $50,000 cash prize.

Lagos City Marathon Routes: Alternative For Road Users

In view of that, you would find a list of alternative routes to ease your movement and that of millions of Lagosians during the Lagos City Marathon below:

*All vehicles from Ikeja and environs headed to Victoria Island MUST go through Ikorodu Road.

*All vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2 and environs going to Victoria Island MUST go through Apapa and Orile to link the Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

*Residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environs MUST avoid Masha Area and National Stadium but can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, Eko Bridge then unto Victoria Island.

*Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe, and environs can link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

·*Vechicles from Okota MUST go through Mile 2 to Orile, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

·*Vehicle from Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island MUST go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

*Vehicles Coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki, and environs must use the Alternative Route to Victoria Island

*Ikoyi residents going to the mainland can use the Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link to Osborne then to the Mainland

Lagos City Marathon: Roads To Be Closed

However, the following routes will be closed as the Lagos City Marathon holds:

A. Total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from 6.45am to 2 pm

B. Alaka Road Service lane will be closed from 5.00am to 7.30am

C. National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge. Onipanu Obanikoro and Anthony will be closed from 6.00am to 8.00am

D. From Anthony, Charley Boy Bus Stop to Oworoshoki Will be closed from 6.30am to 8.30am

E. From Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.00am to 2 pm.

*Note that this is coming from the organizers of the 2018 Lagos City Marathon organizers.

We wish all athletes in the Access Bank Lagos Marathon all the best!