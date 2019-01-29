The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has denied media reports that he has resigned following his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News reported President Buhari suspended Justice Onnoghen as the CJN on Friday and swore in Justice Ibrahim Muhammed as the new acting nation’s judicial officer.

But according to a statement by his media aide, Awassam Bassey, Onnoghen described as ‘Fake News’ all reports suggesting that he has resigned.

“Mischief makers are still circulating this fake news. Once again, no truth in it whatsoever. The Hon CJN, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has not resigned”, Awassam Bassey said.

There have been several speculations regarding Justice Onnoghen case at the Code Of Conduct Bureau.

The President’s move has since generated diverse reactions across the country and even in the international community.

Concise News had reported that the trial of Justice Onnoghen has been adjourned indefinitely by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The tribunal adjourned the proceedings at the resumed sitting on Monday in Abuja, pending the determination of the application filed at the Court of Appeal.

Recall that on January 24 the appeals court barred the Code of Conduct Tribunal from proceeding with the trial of the embattled CJN over alleged false asset declaration.

The three-man panel granted the interim order pending ruling on the CJN’s application for stay of proceedings.

Concise News reported that the CCT last week Tuesday rejected the court orders stopping the trial of Onnoghen and adjourned sitting till today (Monday) for hearing of Onnoghen’s preliminary objection where he is challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, and National Industrial Court had given orders to the CCT to stop the trial of the nation’s senior judicial offer.

But the CCT held that the courts were of coordinate jurisdiction with the tribunal and so lacked powers to direct or supervise its proceedings.

The CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, said these while rejecting a motion by Onnoghen asking the tribunal to adjourn indefinitely based on the High Court and the NICN’s orders that the parties must maintain the status quo.

He gave the ruling in a split decision of two to one. While Justice William Atedze gave the dissenting judgement, Justice Julie Anabor agreed with the tribunal chairman.

Justice Umar rejected the submission by the Defence Counsel led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) that the tribunal should adjourn indefinitely based on the orders of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the NICN which ordered the parties to maintain the status quo pending hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Olanipekun also argued that the tribunal should adjourn because the matter was already before the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

But noting that the Court of Appeal had yet to issue any order, the CCT chair agreed with the complainant’s counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN), that the judgment cited were from courts of equal status with the tribunal as court of superior record.

Justice Umar said an appeal from the tribunal could only go to the Court of Appeal.