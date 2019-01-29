Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the bill increasing the national minimum wage of workers to N30,000.

The federal lawmakers passed the bill one week after the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, sent it for consideration, following its approval by the National Council of State.

Concise News learned that the house approved the bill after going through the report of its ad hoc committee during Tuesday’s plenary.

The Council of State, comprising former Nigerian heads of states and presidents, Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN), the leadership of the National Assembly, state governors among others, had approved the sum of N27,000, while the federal government said it would increase it to N30,000 for its workers.

But the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, January 22, rejected the N27,000 National Minimum Wage.

“It is abysmal of government to be delaying the submission of an Executive Bill to the National Assembly and by wrongfully adopting N27,000 through the council of states,” NLC Secretary Peter ozo-Eson had told NAN.

And the lawmakers, while considering the bill, resolved to leave the wage “as recommended by the tripartite committee.”

The Tripartite Committee had recommend N30,000 as the new minimum wage to the governments.

