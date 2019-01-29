Complete Result Of PDP Presidential Primary Election
Counting of votes commences at PDP elective national convention. Source: Twitter.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while praying for divine protection by reproaching the “devil” ahead of the 2019 elections, collapsed along with a stage during a campaign rally.

According to a Twitter user zakariya @danbaba1981, the rally was held in Jega local government of Kebbi state, northwest Nigeria.

It was learned that the campaign rally had in attendance the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Isah Muhammad Galaudi

“It’s true ooo, it happened here in jega local government kebbi state.There governorship candidate isah Muhammad galaudi is @bukolasaraki’s former chief of staff,” the Twitter user said.

While some sympathised, others chastised them.

However, some believe that the stage collapsed as a result of the heaviness and weight of sins of the party’s members.

Watch Video:

 

