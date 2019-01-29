The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while praying for divine protection, reproaching the devil, were seen sinking as the stage for the campaign rally collapsed.

According to a Twitter user zakariya @danbaba1981, said the rally was held in Jega local government Kebbi state.

According to him, the campaign rally has in attendance, the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, isah Muhammad galaudi

He said: “It’s true ooo, it happened here in jega local government kebbi state.There governorship candidate isah Muhammad galaudi is @bukolasaraki’s former chief of staff.”

While some sympathised, others chastised.

However, some believed the stage collapsed as a result of the heaviness and weight of sins of the PDP members.

Watch Video:

A’uzu billahi minasheitani rajimi (Seek protection from the DEVIL) & podium collapsed.

I hope members of @OfficialPDPNig involved in the mishap during the campaign podium disaster are okay. I pray they are all okay. We may oppose @atiku but we wish you well. #ElectionisNotWar pic.twitter.com/bDyMZBwCwb — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) January 28, 2019

The podium cannot withstand the weight of their sins #sorry #😂😂😂 #NextLevelNigeria — Nasir Yusuf Barau (@ny_barau) January 28, 2019

The danger in this is actually not the accident…….as in the habit of PDP, someone was contracted to have that stage made, but they will rather risk everyone’s life and make extra money. They careless about even themselves. — ˈhɛnri Odigie (@sereodigie) January 28, 2019

See people that want to govern Nigeria and provide the best infrastructures for the nation they can’t even construct a Solid podium for themselves… everything is corruption in PDP…. I hope they have enough room for them in Gbobi🙄🙄🙄🙄 — ILU-1🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@SteptosIlu) January 28, 2019