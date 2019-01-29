Complete Result Of PDP Presidential Primary Election
Counting of votes commences at PDP elective national convention. Source: Twitter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while praying for divine protection, reproaching the devil, were seen sinking as the stage for the campaign rally collapsed.

According to a Twitter user zakariya @danbaba1981, said the rally was held in Jega local government Kebbi state.

According to him, the campaign rally has in attendance, the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, isah Muhammad galaudi

He said: “It’s true ooo, it happened here in jega local government kebbi state.There governorship candidate isah Muhammad galaudi is @bukolasaraki’s former chief of staff.”

While some sympathised, others chastised.

However, some believed the stage collapsed as a result of the heaviness and weight of sins of the PDP members.

Watch Video:

 

