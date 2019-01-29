Two months after the shocking death of Nigerian radio presenter, Tosyn Bucknor, her elder sister, Funke Bucknor has shared a lengthy note on life without her sister and how she has been dealing with her loss.

Tosyn Bucknor, who worked for Inspiration Fm, was found dead by her husband, Aurelien Boyer, in their home after she died from sickle cell complications in November 2018.

Funke Bucknor, who runs an event planning company, in a post on her Instagram page wrote:

“You know how sometimes people say that a sermon or music was just for them when they went to church?

“That happened to me today with a song by our choir ( the sounds of heaven and the psalmist ) at @myjoshuaville

Ever since my sister died I hadn’t been able to go to church. Yes, I attended meetings etc but I just couldn’t or didn’t see myself being in a service.

“I was angry and hurt and just still couldn’t understand why she had to die or why this happened to my family. I generally don’t like dealing with emotions and I tend to just push them aside or away. I did this when my dad died as I didn’t cry till Tosyn’s death.

“With Tosyn the emotions are totally different and I wanted to lash out at God. Infact I’ve had many conversations with Him on why He let it happen. Those answers haven’t come oh but the song about trusting Him in church today really helped and will help towards the healing process.

“This is for anyone going through any form of grief ( you lost a friend, sibling, parent or child or relation). It’s ok to be angry

It’s ok to be hurt

It’s ok to be in denial

It’s ok to be upset

It’s ok to feel guilty

It’s ok to feel pain

It’s ok ……………..

But don’t stop trusting in God

But don’t stop talking about your pain

But don’t stop living ……………………..

We will get healing

We will still feel the pain but it gets numb with time

We will still talk about what we miss about them.

We will be ok ……..

#fbochronicles #fbostilltrustsGod #fbostillthanksGod

The media personality, a graduate of law from the University of Lagos, was born with sickle cell anaemia.