A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has described the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole as an “idiot.”

Oshiomhole had on Monday warned the US, UK and the European Union (EU) not to interfere in Nigeria’s affairs.

However, while reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode lashed out at the former Edo State governor.

He described Oshiomhole as an ignorant man who is bent on defending President Muhammadu Buhari blindly.

In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said: “Nig. is not a colony. We will not accept foreign interference in our internal affairs”-Oshiomole

“Pls tell Adams that Nig. is a vassal state that has been conquered by her internal colonial masters: our Pres. is not Nigerian but a duck-seller’s son from Niger Republic!

“Adams Oshiomole is one of those that can be best described as an accursed slave and a useful idiot

“And like him, the worst type of slave is the one whose ignorance has blinded him to the fact that he has been enslaved and that happily defends those that have enslaved him.”

Concise News understand that EU, US, and the UK had expressed concerns over the country’s elections in February following Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).