English Premier League (EPL) table

Manchester United failed to win for the first time under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Red Devils battled from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the death in a Premier League game played at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Advertise With Us

Ahead of the match, Solskjaer’s resurgent side were seeking their eighth straight win in the league and ninth overall, but goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood put the home side on the brink of defeat.

They however fought back as in-form Paul Pogba put away a spot kick in the 87th minute before Victor Lindelof’s injury-time leveler sent United fans into raptures.

More to come…

TEAMS P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 23 41 60
2 MANCHESTER CITY 24 44 56
3 TOTTENHAM 23 25 51
4 CHELSEA 23 21 47
5 ARSENAL 24 17 47
6 MANCHESTER UNITED 24 13 45
7 WOLVES 24 -1 35
8 EVERTON 24  2 33
9 WATFORD 23  0 33
10 LEICESTER CITY 23  0 31
11 WEST HAM 24 -7 31
12 BOURNEMOUTH 23 -9 30
13 BRIGHTON 24 -9 26
14 BURNLEY 24 -11 24
15 CRYSTAL PALACE 23 -20 23
16 SOUTHAMPTON 23 -9 22
17 NEWCASTLE UNITED 23 -15 22
18 CARDIFF CITY 24 -26 19
19 FULHAM 24 -28 17
20 HUDDERSFIELD 24 -28 11

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR