Manchester United failed to win for the first time under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Red Devils battled from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the death in a Premier League game played at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the match, Solskjaer’s resurgent side were seeking their eighth straight win in the league and ninth overall, but goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood put the home side on the brink of defeat.

They however fought back as in-form Paul Pogba put away a spot kick in the 87th minute before Victor Lindelof’s injury-time leveler sent United fans into raptures.

More to come…