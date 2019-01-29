Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News reported that Dogara joined the PDP since late last year when he picked the party’s form to seek re-election into the lower legislative chamber.

But during Tuesday’s plenary, Dogara in a letter a letter he read on the floor to announce his defection, said he had defected to the party on whose platform he originally came to the House.

Two other APC lawmakers, Ahmed Yerima representing Misau/Damdam constituency in Bauchi state and Edward Pwajok representing Jos South-east constituency in Plateau state, also defected to the PDP.

As at the time of filing this report, the lawmakers did not give reasons for leaving the ruling party.