Chelsea Reject Hudson-Odoi's Transfer Request

A transfer request handed to Chelsea by youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has been rejected by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The 18-year-old has been the subject of four bids from Bayern Munich, the last at £35m, and has turned down Chelsea’s latest £85,000-a-week contract offer, Sky Sports News reports.

He admitted he did not know if he would play for Chelsea again after scoring in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday, having told the club he wanted to leave.

But Chelsea have maintained throughout the window they wanted to keep him.

Hudson-Odoi was urged to stay at the club to become one of the best players in the world by team-mate Willian on Monday, while Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola said they were beginning to show “trust” in him.

The England youth international has yet to start a Premier League game for the club and Zola admitted he and head coach Maurizio Sarri are “still finding the space to play him”.