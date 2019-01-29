Burna Boy Lands Juicy Ambassadorial Deal With Star Larger

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu widely known as Burna Boy has landed a juicy ambassadorial deal with national premium beer brand, Star Larger.

The ‘Life of the party’ crooner was unveiled as the first official brand ambassador for Star Larger Beer on Sunday, January 27, at the Circa, Lekki, Lagos.

Burna boy expressed his delight at the unveiling saying:

“Star is one of the most reputable brands in the country, and I am thrilled to be able to join the Star family. I often try to entertain and inspire with my music and this is a brand value I feel I can communicate with this new association with Star. I have always been a huge fan of the brand and I believe together we can inspire Nigerians to shine on to the brighter side of Life.”

Burna Boy also took to his Insta-Story to share the exciting news with his fans.

The 27-year old songwriter rose to prominence in 2012 after the release of “Like To Party“, the first single off his debut album “L.I.F.E”.

Burna’s ever-changing but unique music style is majorly inspired by Fela Kuti, who was once managed by Burna Boy’s grandfather Benson Idonije.