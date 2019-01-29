The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has inaugurated armoured cars produced by the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company (NAVMC) in Kaduna.

The army chief inaugurated the vehicles during the company’s show in Kaduna at the weekend.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian Army had gone into partnership with Nigerian indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors Manufacturing Company for modification of some of its equipment, local production of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardwares.

In line with the partnership, the army would acquire 100 variant of utility vehicles from the company to support its operations, especially in the North-East.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had announced the development recently when the management of the company, led by its Managing Director, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, visited the army headquarters.

Buratai also said that the army would partner with the company in the modification and production of other military equipment, including armoured fighting vehicles.

He said so far, the army had already acquired 40 vehicles from the company after it donated three vehicles to the Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Buratai said the 40 vehicles were acquired after the donated vehicles were tested and found suitable for the North-East terrain.

He added that the vehicles were deployed in combat operations and “proved to be useful, comfortable and convenient for military operations.”

Buratai, therefore, solicited the cooperation of the company in building the capacity of its personnel.

The army chief said this was necessary now that the army was assessing its special vehicle plant and central workshop located in Kaduna State and other areas in order to produce required equipment.