Buhari Tells Imo Voters To Vote Candidates Of Their Choice

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Imo State to vote candidate of their choice in the March 3 governorship election in the state.

The President said this during the party’s campaign rally in Owerri, the state capital.

There has been lingering crisis rocking the Imo State chapter the APC over the emergence of its governorship candidate.

Recall that Governor Rochas Okorocha is supporting his former Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, who is also his son-in-law while the National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole backs Senator Hope Uzodinma, who emerged the APC candidate under controversial circumstances.

Nwosu, however, picked the governorship ticket of the Action Alliance (AA) with the state chapter of the APC has been polarised on who to vote.

The Imo state chapter of AA endorsed Buhari after the emergence of Nwosu and promised to secure one million votes for him.

But President, in his speech at the Dan Anyiam Stadium during his campaign rally, countered the APC National Chairman who has mandated APC members to vote for Uzodinma.

He said: “You can vote for whosoever you want, do not allow intra or inter party affairs stop you from voting for the candidate of your choice”.

But Oshiomhole had boasted that the APC does not need the support of the AA to deliver President Buhari in the state.

He said: “Let me make it clear that the APC is not in alliance with any party, we have the power to deliver the President.

“You should vote for Uzodinma as our governorship candidate, don’t be deceived by anybody”.