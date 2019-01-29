Boko Haram: Military Reveals Insurgents' New Tactics

Boko Haram is now using skilled fighters and technology from ISIS as new strategies to further their agenda, according to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Abubakar said this on Monday where he rolling out the achievements of the service in the last year.

According to him, “Our gallant fighter and helicopter gunship pilots are adapting creditably to these emerging nuances and making good progress, despite recent setbacks.”

Furthermore, he noted that “In 2018, the NAF conducted several air raids in support of the Operation Lafiya Dole, which include Operation Ruwan Wuta III to IV, Operation Thunderstrike I and II as well as Operation Green Sweep.”

Concise News understands that Boko Haram insurgents have been on the lose in the West African nation for over five years now.

The group has attacked major places of worship with many persons losing their lives in the process.

It is allegedly getting support from some unknown persons and foreign terrorist organizations.