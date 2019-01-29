About 30,000 persons have fled Rann in Borno State to the border in Cameroon over the weekend following Boko Haram‘s threat to attack the town.

The United Nations (UN) revealed this in a statement on Tuesday where it noted that the development was mainly as a preventive measure.

“All the population seems to be panicking and they are on the run as a preemptive measure to save their lives,” UN refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva.

In a related development, the insurgents are now using skilled fighters and technology from ISIS as new strategies to further their agenda, according to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Abubakar said this on Monday when he rolled out the achievements of the service in the last year.

According to him, “Our gallant fighter and helicopter gunship pilots are adapting creditably to these emerging nuances and making good progress, despite recent setbacks.”