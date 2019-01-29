President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, says the union has received the certificate of operation for Nigerian University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO) from the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

Concise News understands that the refusal of PENCOM to approve the teachers’ union’s pension commission for operation has been one of the major issues in the ongoing Asuu strike.

The union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

However, the National Pension Council, the regulatory agency for the country’s pension companies, granted the union the certificate of operation on Monday.

And Ogunyemi, in a statement sent across to members of the union, said Asuu received the certificate at about 11:20 a.m on Monday.

The statement reads, “Dear Comrade, We collected the final letter of approval of NUPEMCO operational license at about 11.20a.m in PENCOM office. Profound appreciation goes to all who prepared the ground and made this possible.

“While congratulating all our members for this landmark achievement of the union, we also thank them for their patience. The struggle continues! Biodun Ogunyemi.”

Ogunyemi earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria that the leadership was still consulting with its members over offers made by the federal government.

He said the government made some offers in the course of meetings with Asuu, which are still being deliberated on.

Ogunyemi said: “We are still consulting with our chapters across the country. There are promises that the government made and we are trying to consult with the various university chapters on the options before the union.

“By the time we are fully aware of what is left of our demands from what the government is offering, then we will know what steps to take, even as negotiations with the government continues.

“For instance, we are in touch with about 20 universities that are affected, to be sure of the level of implementation.

“By the time we finish our assessment, we will now send our response back to the government, concerning the level of implementation.

“And depending on the outcome of our further engagements with government, we will now get back to our members,” he said.

Ogunyemi said Asuu was expected to be involved in another round of meeting with the government within the week, adding that he expected a positive outcome.