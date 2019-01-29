Indian actress and well-known Arsenal fan Esha Gupta posted on her Instagram page, a WhatsApp conversation between her and another Instagram user Varun_Gupta17 calling the Nigeria International ‘Gorilla’.

The Bollywood star posted the picture on her Instagram after the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

The 33-year-old who has 3.4million followers on Instagram and 412,000 on Twitter, is said to be having affair with Hector Bellerin and helped the club launch a kit in 2017.

WhatsApp Messages

“Solves our winger issues. I can’t see that gorilla faced Iwobi running down the flank again. He’s so bad ya.”

She replied,”’Hahahahahaha I honestly dunno why they don’t bench him more.”

Varun_Gupta17 added, “It’s like evolution stopped for him. Didn’t change from Neanderthal to man.”

She quickly deleted the screenshot from her Instagram account but eagle-eyed fans had quickly managed to screenshot before it was taken off the site.

However, she has come under heavy criticism and slammed online after sharing the racist remarks.

She came to the social media platform to tender her apology, insisting there was no racial intention behind the post.

Gupta wrote, “Guys I’m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity.

“Well, it was my fault. So gotta own up to my s***… sorry. It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn’t realise it was directed towards racism.

“Laughed over spur of the moment, which was the games result guys. Been a victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I’m proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys.”

The apology didn’t stop Fans backlashing Gupta on social media.

@Keiron85 tweeted her, “Your response is embarrassing! You state on one hand you’ve suffered racism yet on the other have no idea that you’ve made a racial slur!

‘Your ignorance and arrogance of this whole situation is beyond words! Please remove gooner from your profile! Your (sic) not part of our club/family.”

Meanwhile, @FootballDadUK added, “Do us all a favour and never step foot at Arsenal and take the word gooner out your bio as you definitely ain’t (sic) one of us.”

Gupta is a former Miss India International winner most known for her roles in horror film Raaz and thriller Rustom.

An Arsenal spokesman said, “This person is not an official club ambassador and we totally condemn racist language of this nature which has no place in our game or society. As a club we work hard to break down barriers and ensure everyone feels part of the Arsenal family.”

The Bollywood actress, had previously been on dinner dates with the Gunners defender, modelled the new strip in Arsenal’s club shop.