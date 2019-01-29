America's Got Talent: Kechi Okwuchi Gets Golden Buzzer To Finals
Kechi Okwuchi (Image credit: Instagram)

Kechi Okwuchi, one of the contestants on America’s got talent got the Golden Buzzer treatment on Monday’s episode of the show: The Champions by Simon Cowell.

59-year-old, Simon Cowell, had initially teased the plane crash survivor after her version of Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason by telling her: ‘I’m going to be honest with you. I didn’t really like it that much.’

As loud boos rang out, he added that he ‘actually loved it’ – pressing his Golden Buzzer to give the 28-year-old singer an instant spot in the finals.

Kechi, who suffered third-degree burns on 65% of her body in the 2005 crash – burst into tears, trying to call out to her mother Ijeoma Okwuchi who also sobbed in the audience.

Kechi Onwuchi before and after the plane crash (Image credit: Google)

Simon walked onstage to hug her, his voice cracking with emotion as he said: ‘I have always wanted to do that for you. You so deserve it. This is what defines the word champion.’

He then said: ‘My one regret is I never got the chance to give her the Golden Buzzer. You wanna know what a champion is – this is a champion.’

As he walked back to the judges’ table, he told the others: ‘I love her so much.’

 

