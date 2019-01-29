America's Got Talent: Kechi Okwuchi Gets Golden Buzzer To Finals

Kechi Okwuchi, one of the contestants on America’s got talent got the Golden Buzzer treatment on Monday’s episode of the show: The Champions by Simon Cowell.

59-year-old, Simon Cowell, had initially teased the plane crash survivor after her version of Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason by telling her: ‘I’m going to be honest with you. I didn’t really like it that much.’

As loud boos rang out, he added that he ‘actually loved it’ – pressing his Golden Buzzer to give the 28-year-old singer an instant spot in the finals.

Kechi, who suffered third-degree burns on 65% of her body in the 2005 crash – burst into tears, trying to call out to her mother Ijeoma Okwuchi who also sobbed in the audience.

Simon walked onstage to hug her, his voice cracking with emotion as he said: ‘I have always wanted to do that for you. You so deserve it. This is what defines the word champion.’

He then said: ‘My one regret is I never got the chance to give her the Golden Buzzer. You wanna know what a champion is – this is a champion.’

As he walked back to the judges’ table, he told the others: ‘I love her so much.’