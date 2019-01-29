Veteran American rapper and actor Tracy Lauren Marrow, popularly known as Ice-T, has shared a topless photo of his wife, Coco Austin, in bed with his daughter.

Ice-T, 60, shared the topless picture of Coco, 39, on his social media page on Monday, January, 28.

Coco was pictured in bed sleeping with her hands covering her breasts alongside their daughter, Chanel, and their dog.

The Law & Order actor captioned the picture with: ‘I wake up every morning to 3 girls.’

Ice-T married swimsuit model Nicole “Coco Marie” Austin, in January 2002. The couple renewed their wedding vows on June 4, 2011, as part of their 9th wedding anniversary.

On November 28, 2015, the couple announced their child Chanel Nicole Marrow had been born, without specifying the exact date.

Ice-T began his career as an underground rapper in the 1980s and was signed to Sire Records in 1987, when he released his debut album Rhyme Pays; the second hip-hop album to carry an explicit content sticker after Slick Rick’s La Di Da Di.

The following year, he established the record label Rhyme $yndicate Records (named after his collective of fellow hip-hop artists called the “Rhyme $yndicate”) and released another album, Power, which went on to go Platinum.