Nigeria media personality Daddy Freeze has faulted Apostle Johnson Suleiman for saying that using iPhones and iPads in the church is a disrespect to God.

Apostle Suleiman in a video which Daddy Freeze shared on his Instagram page was heard telling his members that such gadgets cause distractions during worship.

However, Freeze while admitting that the cleric was right in that such items can distract people in the church, slammed him for saying it is disrespect to God using them in a religious gathering.

“Although,” Freeze wrote, “Suleiman may seem to have a point because phones can be distracting during worship, saying that using iPhones and iPads in church won’t show reverence to God is a bit myopic in my opinion.

“Books were invented circa 1450, one thousand four hundred and fifty years after Christ, implying that neither Christ nor the disciples EVER read a book.

“The biblical canon, which is the compilation of all the Bible books did not start until 331 AD, with the 50 bibles of Constantine and did not end until the Synod of Jerusalem in 1672 (the modern catholic canon reaffirmation began with the council of Trent in 1546, in the wake of the Protestant revolution).”

According to him, “This shows clearly that neither Christ nor any of the disciples EVER read a bible either.

Furthermore, there were no bibles in the early churches. What Christ read and spoke of were the scriptures on scrolls, the Bible in a book in itself, is a relatively ‘modern’ human invention, that was up to much political mischief.

“Today’s ‘Bible’ compared to a scroll is the equivalent of an iPad, so if you really want the true ‘scriptural’ experience, you need to start reading scrolls.”