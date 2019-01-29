AFCON 2019 Gets New Kick-Off Date

The Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) has extended the kick-off date of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019 by six days following an appeal from the host nation, Egypt.

The governing body earlier this month announced Egypt as the new host of the perennial tournament after it was stripped off Cameroon.

The North African nations, however, made an appeal to Caf to help extend the kick-off date as the country and the football fans would be involved in Ramadan fasting.

Afcon finals will now begin on 21 June for the new kick-off with the final now set for 19 July.

Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria were among countries that sent in the request to Caf.

It will be the first time there will be 24 teams at the tournament.

Cameroon will now stage the 2021 tournament, having been stripped of hosting this year’s edition.