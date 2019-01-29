Actress Gets Beaten By Boyfriend For Kissing In Movie (Photos)

South African actress, Londiwe Ngcamu, has been battered by her boyfriend for kissing an actor in a movie role.

The actress was allegedly beaten beyond recognition by her boyfriend after she kissed an actor in a stage play.

She was said to have played the lead role of an IFP woman who fell in love with an ANC member at the Winston Churchill Theatre.

After the show ended at around 10 pm on Saturday, the mother of a two-month-old baby girl and a six-year-old boy met her boyfriend at the bus stop and walked home with him. They, however, got involved in an argument when they got home.

Speaking to The Witness from her hospital bed on Monday, Ngcamu, said: “We had just come back from the theatre after our performance and I was chilling with my cast members at the clubhouse in Sobantu, where some of our cast members who live far away stay during shows.

“At around 10.30 pm I got a call from home informing me that my baby was restless, so I had to rush home,” she said.

Ngcamu said a man known to her, who cannot be identified by The Witness at this time, had called her and offered to walk her home.

She decided to walk alone for some of the distance intending to meet the man halfway, but when they met on the road an altercation broke out between them and the man then dragged Ngcamu to his home where he beat her severely.

“When we got to his home the gate was closed and he pushed me onto the gate to open it.

“One of his friends and [that man’s] girlfriend were there but they did nothing to help me.

“They saw him beating me up but stood and watched for a while before they left.

“When we got to his room he threw me on the floor and started beating me. He banged my head on the ground and used his fists and knee to hit my face. He even used the small suitcase I had with me to hit me on my face.”