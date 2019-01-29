The United States has said it is interested in the country’s democracy as “whatever happens to Nigeria affects the world.”

This statement came from the US Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington on Monday when he urged Nigerians to stand up and defend the country’s democracy.

He said this in a statement on the Twitter handle of the US Embassy.

“Why does the United States support Nigeria’s democracy? Because what happens in Nigeria will affect the world and it depends on you. It depends on every Nigerian,” Stuart Symington said.

Concise News understands that the US, European Union, and the UK had raised concerns over the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Onnoghen was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday due to his trial over non-declaration of assets.

However, the Federal Government in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu warned against foreign interference in the country’s affairs.

Shehu said such statements by the UK, US and EU could create tension among Nigerians.

Nigeria will head to the polls in February and March to elect leaders at both national and state levels.

Buhari will also be seeking re-election.