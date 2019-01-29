2019 Elections: Whole World Watching Us, Says Anyaoku

A former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, has called on the Federal Government and the relevant bodies to ensure that the upcoming general elections are free and fair.

Anyaoku gave the advice on Tuesday while speaking at a symposium to unveil the new logo of Nigerian Tribune in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the symposium was “Electoral Integrity, Legitimacy of Democratic Institutions and Good Governance”.

The former Commonwealth scribe said the expectations of the people and indeed the international community were that the elections would be credible.

He urged the government, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and other relevant institutions to meet the expectations.

Anyaoku said the rest of the world was keenly watching Nigeria and the conduct of election would determine how the country would be viewed and treated by the international community.

“As our country is preparing for the general elections in two weeks time, I have three observations to share with the Nigerian government, INEC and others.

“First, Nigeria’s friends and the whole of the international community are watching. Watching the behaviour of Federal Government and its agencies, especially the police, the army and the other law-enforcement agents, to see how far we respect the country’s constitution, the rule of law and the obligation to act well in playing their roles in respect of the elections.

“From my long experience in international politics, I must say no country is an island unto itself, especially in our increasingly globalising world.

“Therefore, our Nigerian government, like other governments all over the world, while of course guarding its sovereignty, should pay heed to the views of the international community.

“Otherwise, the country would return to the pariah status which she happily exited in 1999 when it once more embraced democracy.

“My second observation is that INEC had earned deserved compliments for its commendable handling of the last governorship elections in Ondo and Anambra States.

“But it must be admitted that it attracted criticisms for its conduct of subsequent elections in both Ekiti and Osun States.

“I urge INEC to remain aware of the fact that the credibility of the results of our forthcoming elections will depend on the level of impartiality and transparency it demonstrates in ensuring all aspects of the elections are free and fair, thereby making the results to truly represent the will of the people.

“Indeed, the image and standing of our country within the international community will be significantly affected by how INEC and the Federal Government as a whole are seen to behave in all matters relating to the elections,“ he said.

Anyaoku lamented what he called the debasement of lives by incessant killings in the country, saying the problem should be tackled holistically

He said a return to true fiscal federalism was imperative to move the country forward.