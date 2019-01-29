2019 Elections: Prophet T.B Joshua Warns On Interruption Of Democracy | Nigeria News

On December 18th, 2018, Prophet T. B Joshua had urged his congregation at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan) to pray against the interruption of Nigeria’s democracy.

Concise News understands that the cleric during the service held at the church’s premises in Ikotun, Lagos State, said he had been disturbed in his spirit about the country’s democracy.

According to him, God had shown him several times that Nigeria may not enjoy democracy for long if prayers are not offered to counter it.

He urged the congregation to offer prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari as the country heads to the polls in February.

Nigeria will have its election at both the federal and state levels with tension mounting that the exercise might not be fair.

Recently, the US, UK and European Union (EU) expressed concern over the country’s ability to conduct a free and fair poll.

This followed Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) with diverse trailing the development.

Also, Concise News understands that renowned Communication scholar Farooq Kperogi has alleged that Buhari has vowed not to hand over power if he loses the election.

According to him, “In the wake of the gale of defections that hit APC around August last year, Buhari was overwrought with intense grief.

“Days later, as the relentless certainty of his electoral defeat stared him in the face, he called members of his inner circle and swore, in a fit of anger and frustration, that he would never hand over power to PDP’s Atiku even if Atiku wins fair and square.”

According to him, “He [Buhari] said he would rather invite the military to take over than hand over to Atiku.”

“I’ve confirmed this information with several trusted sources in the Villa,” he added.

In another story related to T.B Joshua prophecy about the 2019 polls, the Ondo-born man had refuted a claim that he made a prophecy about the 2019 elections.

Watch the video of the cleric warning about the interruption of democracy in Nigeria below: