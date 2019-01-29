Nigeria will not allow external interference in its internal affairs, according to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole issued this warning on Monday in a reaction to the US, UK and the European Union (EU)where they expressed concerns over the 2019 elections.

The statement from these countries was in a reaction to the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

However, Oshiomhole has said the country is not a colony and can stand on its own without interference in its affairs.

He said this after Buhari met with APC Senators to discuss Onnoghen’s suspension and an alleged plan by the lawmakers to impeach the president.

“Nigeria is not a colony. We will not accept any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Nigeria.”

In a related development, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has made a shocking revelation about the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, in a petition submitted to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

According to the statement from his chambers on Monday, Agbakoba said he submitted the petition to the NJC because Justice Muhammad violated the constitution by submitting himself to be sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The senior advocate asked the NJC to determine the propriety of Justice Mohammad accepting to be sworn in by the President in place of the suspended CJN, Justice Onnoghen.

Agbakoba recalled that Justice Muhammad was part of an NJC panel that sanctioned Justice Obisike Orji of Abia State for allowing himself to be sworn in as Abia State Chief Judge by the state’s governor without the recommendation of the NJC.