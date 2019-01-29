A woman on Tuesday delivered a baby girl during a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Isiokoko in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Concise News learned that the lady identified as Otiri Benjamin was delivered of the baby by the medical team that accompanied Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the event.

Otiri is from the PDP Ward 10 Unit 7 in Ekaka Village a suburb in Kokori Community with the development eliciting wild jubilation.

While reacting to the development, Okowa doled out N2m to the lady and said it is a sign of victory for the party in the 2019 election.

“Na sign God show una for here so. Na we deliver the woman. The pikin dey alive and the mama dey alive,” the governor said in pidgin English.

“This one na from God and na better thing. Na victory God bring for us all of us. This one na victory for Hon.

“Evance Ivwurie, this one na victory for Ben Igbakpa, this one na victory for Hon. Evelyn Oboro. This one na victory for me too.”

Okowa is seeking re-election during the poll billed for next month.