It’s another milestone in Nigerian singer Yemi Alade’s camp as her song ‘Johnny’ hits 100M views on popular video streaming website, YouTube.

The excited singer, who shared the news on her Instagram page on Sunday, January 27, thanked her fans for their support.

She wrote:

“THANK YOU – THANK YOU – THANK YOU🔥🔥🔥 100MILLIONVIEWS

#JOHNNY – @yemialade #WEDIDIT #ITSEFFYZZIEMUSICGROUP #2019NaYearOfFireWorks

#yemialade”

By virtue of this feat, Yemi Alade has become the second Nigerian artistes to hit the number.

Davido made history in December 2019 by becoming the first Nigerian artiste to hit the 100Mview-mark on YouTube, with his video for ‘Fall.’

The Effyzie Music diva released Johnny on YouTube in March 2014.

The hilarious music video follows the lying and cheating titular character, Johnny, (played by Alexx Ekubo), getting exposed on a Cheaters-style show titled We Don Catch Am. It’s still easily Yemi Alade’s most enjoyable music video, which probably explains all the views.