WWE Royal Rumble: Injury Rules John Cena Out

John Cena confirmed out of the Royal Rumble due to an ankle injury he sustained two weeks ago.

Cena sustained the ankle injury during a fatal four-way match.

WWE confirmed the news on their official website less than four hours before the event.

He struggled to put weight on his right foot towards the end of the match and the severity of the issue will now keep him out of tonight’s feature match.

Cena, who had earlier declared himself for the Rumble in a bid to win a WrestleMania title match and eventually overtake Ric Flair’s record for world-title reigns. Both men currently have 16 to their name.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are the two favourites to win the Rumble and go on to a huge WrestleMania contest.