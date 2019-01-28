The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Adejare Adeboye should sack Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from his pastoral position in the church, says a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank.

Timi Frank said this in a statement on Monday where he alleged that Osinbajo has been silent in the face of injustice in the country.

According to him, Osinbajo’s silence in Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) shows he is not worthy to serve as a pastor.

“Pastor Adeboye should know that Osinbajo is misrepresenting the RCCG in government as one of the ordained pastors in the ministry, so he needs to be called to order,” the statement read.

“The word of God says that people rejoice when righteous is in power’ but can the same be said of Osinbajo and Buhari today?

“Pastor Osinbajo should respect his faith and not the power that be. Like biblical prophets; Isaiah, Ezekiah and others, Osinbajo should speak the truth and shame the devil because his fear of losing political power seems to have beclouded the Redeemed pastor.

“Disgracefully, at a time the whole world is waiting to hear Osinbajo’s opinion on the suspension of CJN, even as a lawyer he has suddenly gone quiet but if it is time to illegally buy votes through sharing of trader moni in the market, the Redeem pastor will be in the forefront.”