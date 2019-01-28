Pope Francis has said that abortion is a “terrible’’ thing but women who go through it must find mercy rather than castigation.

Speaking to newsmen after a six-day visit to Panama, the the Pope said: “To really understand the drama of abortion you have to be in a confessional, (it is) terrible.’’

Advised that in the confessional, one should offer consolation, not punishment.

He added that if a woman is tormented by an abortion decision, she should “talk’’’ to her unborn child and “sing the lullaby (she) could not sing to him,’’ because the child “is in Heaven.’’

“There you find a path of reconciliation between the mother and the (aborted) child. Because God has already forgiven. God always forgives,’’ Francis said.

It was learned, according to AFP report, that during the Panama trip, the pope led a mass in which a young man denounced abortion as an act of “terrible cruelty,’’ and prayed for abortion laws around the world “to be erased forever.’’

Pope Francis has said the Catholic Church should focus less on enforcing doctrine, and more on reaching out to those who stray from it.