Nigerian pop star, David Adekele known by stage name Davido on Sunday, January 27, shut down the 02 Arena, London for his concert.

The singer sold out at the world’s busiest indoor music arena with 20,000 capacity.

The same venue has been headlined by some of the most iconic musicians including, Beyonce, Rihanna and of course, Wizkid who became the first Nigerian-based singer to sell out the venue in 2018.

Davido known for his electrifying grand entrance at his shows didn’t disappoint fans as he descended to the stage.

The pop star headlined the 02 with performances by his DMW signees, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Idowest and the others. The show also saw 2018 breakout artiste, Victor AD take the stage to render his smash hit, Wetin We Gain.

02 Arena reportedly costs around 80,000 Euros to book the venue for 24 hours.