Wife of former Vice President, Hajiya Amina Namadi Sambo, at the commissioning of NASFAT Ultra Modern Mosque on Sunday, decried the harassment of Muslim women wearing hijab in parts of the country, saying the action does not conform with the women’s right to freedom of religion.

Speaking at the event, she expresses her dismay, urging the society at large to kick against what she regards as unacceptable action toward the religious sect.

“Today our women are being harassed for wearing hijab,” she noted and urged NASFAT to take up the advocacy of protecting Muslim women from such harassment.” She said.

Mrs Sambo, who is the Patron of NASFAT Matrons Worldwide, said the group would continue to support the issue of women empowerment and health.

However, President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, who is also the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, enjoined Muslims to uphold the tenets of Islam at all times.

The Sultan, represented by the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Malam Zubairu Jibril Maigwari, said Muslims should always have the fear of God in their endeavours and unite in keeping the flag of Islam flying.

The Sultan, however, noted that Muslims are weak, especially in the area of helping one another, adding that Islam was built on selflessness and compassion.

He commended NASFAT for building an ultra modern and multipurpose mosque that will not only be used for prayers but also serve other purposes that will be of benefit to humanity.

He applauded NASFAT efforts in propagating Islam, saying that the stride is worthy of emulation.

In his remarks, the Chief Missioner, NASFAT worldwide, Mahroof Onike, said the association is known for promoting unity among the Muslim community, assuring that NASFAT would continue to foster peaceful coexistence among the diverse people in the country.

He emphasised that the division among Muslims is being hyped to give the religion negative colouration, but noted that “Muslims remain the most united group in the world.

“As a Muslim, you can pray anywhere you wish to pray around the world, and that is not applicable to other groups,” he said.