Sports Minister, NFF, SWAN React To Jide Fashikun's Death

Nigeria sports minister, Solomon Dalung mourns the death of one the foremost investigative journalist, Olajide Fashikun, said it is a colossal loss to Journalism and the sports family.

The minister, through his special assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem-Anibuze, said the minister expressed deep shock over the death of the veteran journalist.

“It is a very sad day for sports journalists and athletes in the country.

“Jide created a platform to support athletes and stimulate performance through his mobilization of training funds to assist athletes.

“This made us look forward to a better podium performance in the years ahead. Today, the curtains have been drawn on that project,” he said.

Concise news earlier reported the death of the veteran journalist that occurred early Sunday, at the Federal Medical Center, Jabi in Abuja.

Fashikun’s death was confirmed by one of his close friends Nneka Ikem Anibeze on Facebook.

Nneka, said Jide last posted a story on his online platform on January 19.

“JIDE FASHIKUN DROPS HIS PEN! January! Bad tidings! Now I know the meaning of sudden death!”

“He wrote and posted his last story on Gong News on January 11, 2019. Fashikun Olajide was in my office two weeks ago and we talked a lot… I’m short of words… Jide! This is so sudden… Rest In Peace.”

However, the Nigeria Football Federation NFF joins many other Nigerians to mourn the death of the former THISDAY correspondent.

Sports Writer Association of Nigeria (SWAN) President, Honour Sirawo expressed how shock he was when he got the information of Fashikun’s death.

He said: “I never imagined what I’m hearing. It’s unbelievable to hear that Jide is no more. I met with him in December when he shared his vision on how he intended to bring his wealth of experience to bear in handling the task the National SWAN choose him for. I’m deeply pained. May his soul rest in peace.”

Samuel Fashikun, younger brother to Olajide, revealed that his brother had suffered a partial stroke before he was hurriedly taken to the hospital where he spent over one week.

He confirmed that the family would soon meet and spell out the burial plans.