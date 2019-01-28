Sport Journalist Olajide Fashikun Confirmed Dead

It was a dark Sunday for the sporting fans in Nigeria as it lost one its finest investigative journalist and sports writer Olajide Fashikun.

Fashikun’s death was confirmed through one of his close friends Nneka Ikem Anibeze on facebook.

Nneka wrote: He wrote and posted his last story on Gong News on January 11, 2019. Fashikun Olajide was in my office two weeks ago and we talked a lot… I’m short of words… Jide! This is so sudden… Rest In Peace.”

Fashikun had served as Chairman, Kwara State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Sports Editor of the Herald newspaper, Managing Editor of Gong News, Senior Sports correspondent at ThisDay newspaper, and was a lecturer at Kwara Polytechnic