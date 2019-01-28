Singer Waje, Omawumi Launch Media Production Company

Nigerian singer Aituaje Iruobe popularly known as Waje, and singer Omawumi Yusuf has launched a media production company, ‘Hernanes Media’.
The excited business partners shared the development on their social media platforms.
According to the duo, Hermanes Media was founded in order to create solutions and provide innovative and creative ideas for the industry.
Waje said: ”We both have a considerable amount of experience working in and navigating the media industry. We believe we can put this knowledge to good use”. Both Waje and Omawumi expressed their recognition of a gap in the industry that needs to be filled. ”We need to start telling our own stories, and we need to be more expressive and innovative about it. Hermanes Media is our way of taking a step towards making this a reality”,
Hermanes Media provides services such as film/tv production, tv adverts, content curation, brand event activation, and creative digital marketing.
In 2017 Waje and I combined their talent, industry know-how and business sense to create Hernanes Media. We are equally thrilled to be LAUNCHING our first project which will be communicated next month. Photo by @mofebamuyiwa